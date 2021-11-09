Left Menu

U.S. eyes January rollout of up to 10 flagship projects to counter China's Belt and Road -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 02:43 IST
The United States plans to invest in up to 10 large-scale infrastructure projects around the world in January as part of a broader Group of Seven initiative to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, a senior administration official said on Monday.

A delegation of diplomatic and development officials led by President Joe Biden's Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh identified at least 10 promising projects in both Senegal and Ghana during visits last week, the official said.

Officials met with government and private sector leaders as they hunted for projects to be funded under the Build Back Better World initiative endorsed by the G7. They visited several Latin American countries in September, and will visit Asia before year-end, the official said.

