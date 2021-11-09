Left Menu

Odisha CM launches distribution of Smart Health Cards in Kalahandi, Nuapada districts

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Kalahandi and Nuapada district.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching distribution of Smart Health Cards Nuapada and Kalahandi district. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the distribution of Smart Health Cards under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in Kalahandi and Nuapada district. As per the official information from the state government, as many as 14 lakh people in the Kalahandi district and 1.73 lakh people in the Nuapada district will be benefited from the initiative.

Addressing the people in the Kalahandi district, Patnaik said, "Kalahandi has been making great strides in all areas today. It is the highest producer of cotton in the state and farmers' incomes have risen sharply this year due to higher market prices for cotton." Along with the distribution of Smart Health Cards in the Kalahandi district, Patnaik also inaugurated the development projects worth Rs 860 crore in the district.

Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 480 crore in the Nuapada district, apart from distributing Smart Health cards in the district. As many as 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh households in the state would be benefitted from the Smart Health Cards. Under the initiative, beneficiaries from the state can avail of free medical treatment in 200 empanelled hospitals across the country. (ANI)

