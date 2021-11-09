Left Menu

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay arrested after actor accuses him of assault

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 05:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 05:39 IST
Poonam Pandey (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay has been arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly assaulting his wife. According to the police, the actress was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint.

"The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face," the Mumbai police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

