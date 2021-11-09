Left Menu

Day after cops murder, salesman at Kashmiri Pandit's shop shot dead by terrorists in J-K Srinagar

A civilian, working as a salesman at a Kashmiri pandit's shop, was shot dead by terrorists in the Bohri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's old Srinagar, police said on Monday. This came a day after a policeman was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Batmaloo area.

09-11-2021
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A civilian, working as a salesman at a Kashmiri pandit's shop, was shot dead by terrorists in the Bohri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's old Srinagar, police said on Monday. This came a day after a policeman was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Batmaloo area. The Jammu and Kashmir police, in a statement, said that the deceased identified as, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, succumbed to the grave injuries sustained after terrorists had fired upon him.

As per police, the deceased was working as a salesman in the shop of Dr Sandaeep Mawa, a Kashmiri pandit businessman whose shop is located at Zaina Kadal market in old Srinagar city. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon one civilian identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan resident of Astengoo Bandipora at Borikadal area of Srinagar. In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," the release read.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. "Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime," police said.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

