Social worker Mohammad Shareef receives Padma Shri award

Mohammad Shareef, a social worker, received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 08:15 IST
Mohammad Shareef receiving Padma Shri award (Photo/Twitter: Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
Mohammad Shareef, a social worker, received the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. Shareef, a cycle mechanic turned social worker, performs the last rites of unclaimed dead bodies.

"President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Mohammad Shareef for Social Work. He is a cycle mechanic turned social worker. He performs the last rites of unclaimed dead bodies of all religions with full dignity," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan. Padma Shri Award is the country's fourth-highest civilian award. The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

A total of 119 people were conferred with Padma Awards 2020 by President Kovind. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, 10 Padma Bhushan awardees and 102 Padma Shri awardees. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee. (ANI)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

