Schools, colleges to remain closed in TN's Madurai due to heavy rainfall

Schools and colleges in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed due to heavy rainfall, informed District Collector on Tuesday.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-11-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 09:03 IST
Schools, colleges to remain closed in TN's Madurai due to heavy rainfall
Schools and colleges in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed due to heavy rainfall, informed District Collector on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted another set of heavy showers to hit the Chennai coast between November 10 and 13.

With the onset of northeastern rains, Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. It resulted in flooding in the central and northern parts of the city. Meanwhile, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams consisting of 22 persons each have been deployed in Madurai, said NDRF Inspector K.K. Payasi. (ANI)

