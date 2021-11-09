Sukhbir Badal, along with other SAD leaders, leaves for Shri Salasar Dham in Rajasthan

Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with other party leaders, left for Shri Salasar Dham in Rajasthan to pay obeisance to Balaji Maharaj on Tuesday.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other praty leaders proceed to Shri Salasar Dham in Rajasthan to pay obeisance to Balaji Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with other party leaders, left for Shri Salasar Dham in Rajasthan to pay obeisance to Balaji Maharaj on Tuesday. "Proceeding to Shri Salasar Dham in Rajasthan to pay obeisance to Balaji Maharaj and pray for everlasting peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab. May Lord Balaji shower his blessings on all of us" the SAD President said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu will visit the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur and offer prayers for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor so that devotees could visit the shrine dedicated to Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan. "Going to Dera Baba Nanak for "ardas" for Kartarpur Corridor reopening ... Dhan Dhan Baba Nanak," Sidhu tweeted.

The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

