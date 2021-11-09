Left Menu

House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, rescue operation underway

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 09:51 IST
House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, rescue operation underway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, who was present at the spot told ANI that nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital. "Four fire brigade vehicles are at the spot," he said.

No fire incident has been reported as of now. Rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

