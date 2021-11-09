Left Menu

Kerala: Private bus operators call off strike after meeting with minister

Private bus operators in Kerala have called off their strike after the state Minister for Road Transport Antony Raju ensured to consider their demand for the ticket fare hike.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 09-11-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 09:54 IST
Kerala: Private bus operators call off strike after meeting with minister
Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Private bus operators in Kerala have called off their strike after the state Minister for Road Transport Antony Raju ensured to consider their demand for the ticket fare hike. "Kerala private bus operators have called off their strike demanding fare hike," said Raju on Tuesday.

The decision to withdraw the strike came after Raju held a discussion with private bus operators' association representatives yesterday night in Kottayam. Minister requested the bus operators to withdraw the strike and said that their demand will be considered.

A press release issued by the private bus operators association in Kottayam said that the minister has ensured them to consider their demands and further meetings on the matter will be conducted before November 18. Private bus operators association had announced to start a strike from today, demanding ticket fare hike including students tickets and diesel subsidy from government in the wake of high diesel price. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021