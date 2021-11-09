Central Pollution Control Board suggests measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday suggested measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR through the implementation of a Graded Response Action Plan for the city. As per the official notification of the pollution control board, a Sub-committee convened a meeting on Monday and reviewed air quality status as well as meteorological and air pollution forecasts for Delhi-NCR.

"As per IMD's forecast, winds are expected to be northwesterly for the next five days which may possibly lead to a high contribution of stubble burning. In addition, unfavourable meteorology may cause air quality to fluctuate between 'severe and higher end of the very poor category' in the coming days," read the notification. The CPCB has directed the concerned agencies to strictly enforce actions based on the decisions made by the sub-committee.

Actions under 'severe category', in addition to steps listed under 'very poor' and 'poor to moderate' AQI categories should be implemented with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, the board said. Increasing frequency of mechanized cleaning of road and sprinkling of water on roads, Identifying road stretches with high dust generation, ensuring that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR as per the directions of National Green Tribunal were some of the measures mentioned in the order copy.

The official notification further asked the concerned officials to ensure that all Hot Mix Plants and Stone Crushers in Delhi-NCR remain closed. It further directed to maximize the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR (Badarpur power plant already shut down). "Intensify public transport services. Introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel. States to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimize air pollution," read CPCB's directions.

Implementing agencies, at the appropriate level, must closely monitor actions taken and submit a daily report to concerned officials, the notification said. The air quality of Delhi improved from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' category on Tuesday, with Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 372, informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

As per the Centre-run SAFAR, winds coming from the northwest direction at 925 millibars (mb) are favourable for the transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi. However, its impact on Delhi's PM 2.5 has been reduced as wind speed has reduced. (ANI)

