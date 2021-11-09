Man held for killing woman in Delhi's Burari

Police arrested one person for allegedly killing a woman in the Burari area of Delhi. As per information shared by the police, the victim was the wife of an assistant professor. The accused worked as a driver and used to stay at the couple's residence.

During the investigation, the police found out that the victim was strangled to death and attempts were made to electrocute her as well. The accused confessed to the police that he had killed the woman as she had thrown him out of the house, where he used to live earlier, after her marriage around six to eight months back.

The victim's husband was not at the house on Monday, when the accused killed her. (ANI)

Also Read: HC issues notice to Delhi govt, Nursing Council on plea seeking voting rights for nurses

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)