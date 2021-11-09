Left Menu

Man held for killing woman in Delhi's Burari

Police arrested one person for allegedly killing a woman in the Burari area of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 10:40 IST
Man held for killing woman in Delhi's Burari
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested one person for allegedly killing a woman in the Burari area of Delhi. As per information shared by the police, the victim was the wife of an assistant professor. The accused worked as a driver and used to stay at the couple's residence.

During the investigation, the police found out that the victim was strangled to death and attempts were made to electrocute her as well. The accused confessed to the police that he had killed the woman as she had thrown him out of the house, where he used to live earlier, after her marriage around six to eight months back.

The victim's husband was not at the house on Monday, when the accused killed her. (ANI)

Also Read: HC issues notice to Delhi govt, Nursing Council on plea seeking voting rights for nurses

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021