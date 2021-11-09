UP: Farmer dies after being hit by bull

A 65-year-old farmer died on Tuesday after a bull hit him and he fell into a pond in Gopalpur village here, police said. The incident took place around 4 am when Banwari Lal was going to his farm. He drowned in the pond, Sadar Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Tyagi said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

The body of victim has been sent for postmortem.