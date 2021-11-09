Left Menu

10th All India Police Archery Championship begins at ITBP campus

Over 350 men and women will participate in the 10th edition of the All India Police Archery Championship that began on Tuesday in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:29 IST
10th All India Police Archery Championship begins at ITBP campus
10th edition of the All India Police Archery Championship began at the ITBP campus on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 350 men and women will participate in the 10th edition of the All India Police Archery Championship that began on Tuesday in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus. The five-day-long championship began on November 9 and will continue till November 13, informed ITBP.

More than 20 teams of the Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Forces and Central Police Organisations are participating in the championship. 350 men and women archers will be competing in various categories of archery- Recurve, Compound and Indian including ranking with a medal, individual, team and mixed events etc.

The ceremony was held at the 39th Battalion ITBP campus with VSK Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs registering his presence as the Chief Guest on the occasion. Praising the ITBP for high-quality professional arrangements made for the Championship, Kaumudi said that the "all India police championships have been a great platform for the archery talents of the Police Forces of the Nation."

ITBP Director-General, Sanjay Arora said that the ITBP has made all required arrangements for the championship and that the force has been doing exceedingly well in the field of different sports especially in Archery over the years. I.S. Duhan, Inspector General Training ITBP said that the ITBP has been organising the event for the second time since 2014 and it is a privilege of the force to organise All India Police Championships over the years with flying colours.

The history of the games is seventy years old and the first edition of all India Police games was held in 1951. Archery was included in the list of AIPSCB controlled annual police games from 2013. The All India Police Games- coordinated by the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) are organised every year for different sports annually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021