IMF expects GCC foreign reserves to grow by $300-$350 bln in three years

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the foreign resreves of the six oil-rich Arab countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to increase by $300-$350 billion in the next three years, Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told Asharq TV on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)