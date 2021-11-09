BJP takes out rally demanding TMC govt to reduce tax on petrol & diesel

Left Menu

The West Bengal BJP unit on Tuesday took out a rally in the Maniktala area of North Kolkata demanding that the Mamata Banerjee government reduce the VAT it charges on petrol and diesel, in line with the Centres move to cut excise duty on petroleum products.Leading the rally BJP state president Sukanta Majumder told reporters the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.BJP workers all over the state will take out rallies in the coming days.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:50 IST
The West Bengal BJP unit on Tuesday took out a rally in the Maniktala area of North Kolkata demanding that the Mamata Banerjee government reduce the VAT it charges on petrol and diesel, in line with the Centre's move to cut excise duty on petroleum products.

Leading the rally BJP state president Sukanta Majumder told reporters the agitation will be intensified in the coming days.

''BJP workers all over the state will take out rallies in the coming days. The protests will assume such a proportion that the voice of the people will reach the chief minister's office on the 14th floor of state secretariat Nabanna. The protests will force her to listen to the just demand of people and match the Narendra Modi government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel... ,'' he said.

Activists of the BJP had clashed with the police here on Monday after they were stopped from taking out a rally demanding a slash in taxes levied by the state on fuel prices.

The party will take out rallies across the state till November 13 to demand that the TMC government reduce the VAT it charges on petrol and diesel.

