Uganda planning third oil licensing round, energy minister says

Uganda is planning a third oil licensing round, its energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa Sentamu said on Tuesday, adding that she expected a law regulating an oil export pipeline will be finalized by parliament.

Uganda plans to increase the use of liquefied petroleum gas at the expense of biomass, Sentamu told an oil conference in Dubai.

