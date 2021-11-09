Oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022, Saudi Aramco says -Arabiya TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:22 IST
Oil demand is expected to exceed 100 million barrels per day in 2022, Al-Arabiya TV cited Saudi Aramco's chief executive as saying. The Dubai-based channel did not mention in its initial report where he spoke.
