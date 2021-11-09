Left Menu

Oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022, Saudi Aramco says -Arabiya TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:22 IST
Oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022, Saudi Aramco says -Arabiya TV
Oil demand is expected to exceed 100 million barrels per day in 2022, Al-Arabiya TV cited Saudi Aramco's chief executive as saying. The Dubai-based channel did not mention in its initial report where he spoke.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

