Oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022, Saudi Aramco says -Arabiya TV

Oil demand is expected to exceed 100 million barrels per day in 2022, Al-Arabiya TV cited Saudi Aramco's chief executive as saying. The Dubai-based channel did not mention in its initial report where he spoke.

