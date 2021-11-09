President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards
This was the first set of awards for the year 2021, the second set of awards will be presented this evening at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for the year 2021, this morning (November 9, 2021) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.
(With Inputs from PIB)
