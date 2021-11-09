Left Menu

President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards

This was the first set of awards for the year 2021, the second set of awards will be presented this evening at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:40 IST
President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards
Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.   Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for the year 2021, this morning (November 9, 2021) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion was the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.

This was the first set of awards for the year 2021, the second set of awards will be presented this evening at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021