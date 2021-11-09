Left Menu

Rakesh Tikait warns Centre of intensifying farmers' protest

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warns the Centre of intensifying the farmers' agitation in the Purvanchal region in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, adding the upcoming Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow will prove to be the "last nail in the coffin for the three black laws".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:54 IST
Rakesh Tikait warns Centre of intensifying farmers' protest
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday warns the Centre of intensifying the farmers' agitation in the Purvanchal region in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, adding the upcoming Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow will prove to be the "last nail in the coffin for the three black laws". Taking to Twitter, Tikait said the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will be 'historic'.

"The Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow on November 22 will be historic. It will prove to be the last nail in the coffin for the anti-farmer government and the three black laws. Now, the farmers' movement will also intensify in Purvanchal," Tikait tweeted. Earlier, Tikait had said that farmers will strengthen the agitation from November 27 by reaching Delhi borders on tractors.

Tikait also warned that the Centre saying that if the administration pulls down farmers' tents at protest sites, they will set tents at police stations and District Magistrate's offices. Last month, the Delhi Police night started removing barricades placed at the Tikri and Ghazipur borders where farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

The stretch was shut for over 11 months ever since the farmers' agitation started and commuters have been citing inconvenience during their travelling. Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021