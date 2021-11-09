Left Menu

Aramco expects oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022 - Arabiya TV citing Bloomberg

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)
Saudi Aramco Chief Exective Officer Amin Nasser said on Tuesday oil demand is expected to exceed 100 million barrels per day in 2022, according to Al-Arabiya TV which cited a Bloomberg report.

Nasser was speaking at the Nikkei Global Management conference in Japan, the Dubai-based channel said. Aramco is in talks to sell blue hydrogen to Japan and south Korea, it added, also citing Bloomberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

