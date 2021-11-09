Aramco expects oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022 - Arabiya TV citing Bloomberg
Saudi Aramco Chief Exective Officer Amin Nasser said on Tuesday oil demand is expected to exceed 100 million barrels per day in 2022, according to Al-Arabiya TV which cited a Bloomberg report.
Nasser was speaking at the Nikkei Global Management conference in Japan, the Dubai-based channel said. Aramco is in talks to sell blue hydrogen to Japan and south Korea, it added, also citing Bloomberg.
