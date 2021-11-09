Left Menu

Govt buys over 209 lakh ton paddy so far this Kharif marketing season for Rs 41,066 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:28 IST
Govt buys over 209 lakh ton paddy so far this Kharif marketing season for Rs 41,066 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday said it has procured 209.52 lakh tonne of paddy so far in the current Kharif marketing season for over Rs 41,066.80 crore.

The Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 runs from October to September.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the government's nodal agency for the procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

In a statement, the Food Ministry said 209.52 lakh tonne of paddy has been purchased till November 8 of the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

Paddy has been procured from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, it said. ''As a result of which, about 11.57 lakh farmers have been benefited with an MSP value of Rs 41,066.80 crore,'' it added.

The paddy procurement is progressing smoothly this year, as was done in previous years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021