Hawks launches inquiry into R200 million cocaine stolen case

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, in a statement said the incident was suspected to have occurred between 4 pm on Friday and 7 am on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-11-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:46 IST
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a break-in at its Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone where cocaine valued at R200 million was stolen.

At the behest of national Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, Deputy National Head, Lieutenant General Tebello Constance Mosikili will conduct the inquiry while the Detective and Forensic Service have been requested to investigate the theft.

She said a case of business burglary had been registered for further investigation.

"The suspects gained entry into the building by forcing open the windows. One of the safes in the office, which were used to store exhibits, was tampered with. The suspects stole 541kg cocaine drugs to the street value of R200 000 000 and ransacked the office where safes were kept," she said.

No arrests have been made.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

