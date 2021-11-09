Taxpayers urged to file returns before deadline

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has urged individual non-provisional taxpayers to file their income tax returns on or before the deadline of 23 November 2021.

In a statement, the revenue collector warned that penalties would be levied on taxpayers who fail to submit their income tax returns by this deadline.

"Taxpayers must note that according to changes in legislation, SARS will levy penalties from 1 December 2021 where one or more returns are outstanding.

"Before the change in the legislation, SARS could only levy penalties where two or more returns were outstanding. This older rule will remain in place for one more year for 2020 and earlier returns," said the revenue service in a statement.

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the filing of a tax return is a legal obligation for those taxpayers who are required to file and contributes towards a culture of voluntary compliance.

"But beyond the legal requirement to file a return, taxpayers who do the right thing are enabling government to meet the basic service needs of the poor and vulnerable by providing social grants and health care, amongst others," he said.

He said SARS had put in place a number of upgraded digital channels that are available 24/7.

"This will help provide clarity and make it easy for taxpayers to meet the deadline of 23 November without any difficulty. These channels include amongst others, SARS eFiling, SARS MobiApp and SMS service. More details are available on the SARS website," he said.

Provisional taxpayers have until 31 January 2022 to fulfil all their filing obligations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)