Once Budaun was known as Vedamau, a centre of studies of Vedas: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Budaun was in ancient times known as Vedamau and it was a center of studies of the Vedas.

At a public meeting in Budaun, around 250 Km from the state capital, he claimed that had the successive governments following Independence tapped the immense possibilities of Uttar Pradesh, the farmers of the state could produce bountiful corp enough to feed the whole of India and the world.

However, the previous governments exploited the farmers and left them to their fate, Adityanath alleged.

''Once upon a time, Budaun district was known as Vedamau. It was known as a center of studies of the Vedas. It is also said that Maharaj Bhagirath, whose efforts brought the river Ganga on the earth, had meditated here.

''Ganga for the past thousands of years has been providing the most fertile soil. The fertile soil brought by the rivers Ganga and Yamuna, cannot be found anywhere else in the world,'' the chief minister said at the public meeting.

According to religious scriptures, Bhagirath, a king of the legends, had brought the river Ganga, personified as a goddess, to earth from the heavens.

''The possibilities which Uttar Pradesh has, if they were tapped by successive governments after Independence, then the farmers of the state could have filled the stomach of the people of this country and that of the world.

''The previous governments exploited the farmers and left them to their fate. The land of farmers was grabbed by criminals. Farming seemed to be a loss-making effort,'' Adityanath said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented several welfare schemes for the farmers.

