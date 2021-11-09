Oil companies valued at under $1 bln should join together - Africa Oil
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:22 IST
Oil companies with a valuation of less than $1 billion should look at joining together, Africa Oil Corp CEO Keith Hill told a conference in Dubai on Tuesday.
Oil companies need to have at least $2-3 billion in market capitalisation "to be taken seriously," he said.
