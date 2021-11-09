Left Menu

Welfare schemes getting makeover to help more people, says Maha minister

Several public welfare schemes are getting a makeover under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in order to increase the number of beneficiaries, Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandipan Bhumre said in Aurangabad.He cited the example of a recent state government decision that allowed people owning two heads of cattle of get aid to build a shelter for the bovines against the previous norm of 12 heads of cattle.Speaking at the Sarpanch Parishad here on Monday, he said the state government had also come up with a scheme to allot wells to villages based on population.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:40 IST
Welfare schemes getting makeover to help more people, says Maha minister
  • Country:
  • India

Several public welfare schemes are getting a makeover under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in order to increase the number of beneficiaries, Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandipan Bhumre said in Aurangabad.

He cited the example of a recent state government decision that allowed people owning two heads of cattle of get aid to build a shelter for the bovines against the previous norm of 12 heads of cattle.

Speaking at the Sarpanch Parishad here on Monday, he said the state government had also come up with a scheme to allot wells to villages based on population. allowing a small settlement to get help for five wells and a big one getting aid for 20. The minister said the official norm for minimum distance between two fruit-bearing trees, which he claimed had been made by ''officers sitting in air conditioned offices'', had also been done away with, and this would lead to increase in land coverage and cultivation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021