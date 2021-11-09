Welfare schemes getting makeover to help more people, says Maha minister

Several public welfare schemes are getting a makeover under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in order to increase the number of beneficiaries, Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Sandipan Bhumre said in Aurangabad.

He cited the example of a recent state government decision that allowed people owning two heads of cattle of get aid to build a shelter for the bovines against the previous norm of 12 heads of cattle.

Speaking at the Sarpanch Parishad here on Monday, he said the state government had also come up with a scheme to allot wells to villages based on population. allowing a small settlement to get help for five wells and a big one getting aid for 20. The minister said the official norm for minimum distance between two fruit-bearing trees, which he claimed had been made by ''officers sitting in air conditioned offices'', had also been done away with, and this would lead to increase in land coverage and cultivation.

