Indian Army enters into MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University

During a brief ceremony conducted at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Gandhinagar on 09 November 2021, the Indian Army entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to synergise innovations, research, technology incubation, joint projects, publication & patents, training, higher learning and distance education in the Army.

Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) is an Institute of National importance established under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India. RRU is committed to identifying, prepare and sustaining statecraft of national, strategic and security culture through continuous enhancement and development of innovation, education, research and training cadres from the security, military and civilian society.

General MM Naravane, COAS addressed the gathering through a virtual platform in which he emphasised that the signing of this MoU is a path-breaking initiative towards enhancing the interaction of the Indian Army with academia. Army Chief highlighted that the demands of future warfare mandate Indian Army officers and men to be educated in niche domains of warfare to include Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyberwarfare, robotics and aerospace that have potential military applications and a disruptive impact on modern-day warfare.

The event was presided over by Lt Gen Raj Shukla, GOC-in-C Army Training Command. He stressed that this is a step towards strengthening the linkages between academia and the Indian Military. He laid specific emphasis on 'Civil-Military Relations', and expounded multifaceted aspects pertaining to mutual cooperation.

Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel, Vice-Chancellor, RRU underlined that RRU is model security of India and an institute of national importance. The university will focus on meeting specific requirements of the Indian Army in emerging and contemporary technologies in the field of Artificial Intelligence, disruptive military technologies, cyber and information warfare, aerospace capabilities and will provide certification for the institutionalised training undertaken at this institute. 'Çhanakya' a biannual publication of RRU on National Security was also launched during the event.

The landmark MoU will facilitate and strengthen institutional cooperation between the Centre of Excellence and the Indian Army towards strategising and implementing programmes pertaining to training, research and capability development.

(With Inputs from PIB)