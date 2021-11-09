GE to form three public companies
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:07 IST
General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would form three public companies by combining GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one while pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare.
Its aviation unit will be the third separate company, the U.S. conglomerate said.
