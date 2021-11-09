Left Menu

GE to form three public companies

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 17:07 IST
GE to form three public companies
General Electric Co said on Tuesday it would form three public companies by combining GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one while pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare.

Its aviation unit will be the third separate company, the U.S. conglomerate said.

