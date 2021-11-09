Tata Power offers energy audit service to commercial & industrial consumers in Mumbai

Tata Power on Tuesday said it is offering energy audit service to its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in Mumbai.

The company has conducted more than 150 energy audits, enabling them to achieve high level of energy efficiency. This initiative is in line with the company’s commitment towards conservation and efficient use of energy by its consumers, it said in a statement.

These audits have benefitted Tata Power’s C&I customers such as hospitals, malls, hotels, commercial complexes and factories by providing them an opportunity to save up to 10-15 per cent on energy bill as well as given them actionable recommendation to save up to 45 MUs (million units).

The energy audit is provided to both large, small & medium C&I customers. For large customers, investment grade audits are carried out, whereas for small & medium customers, a brief walkthrough audit of their premises is being offered. For customers with large loads, specific thermal scanning and checks are carried out to identify hotspots and reduce probable faults whereas for customers who have load which can distort wave forms, such as data centres, power quality audits are carried out, it stated.

This distinction is done because each facility is unique in nature and has a different load profile. The appliances, usage pattern and challenges faced by each facility is different and hence a thorough diagnostic of the energy consumption is necessary which is customised according to the needs.

Sanjay Banga, President T&D, Tata Power said,'' Through our energy audit service, we plan to help our commercial and industrial customers manage their energy consumption better.'' Energy audits are aimed at increasing energy efficiency at the facility while also helping consumers cut down on energy costs. These audits also give businesses an opportunity to improve carbon emissions and explore more sustainable options, he added.

''We feel this will add value in helping companies go green and make their businesses more sustainable,” Banga said.

Tata Power energy audit service has played an important role in contributing towards meeting Mumbai’s ever growing need for reliable power supply. Over the years, it has initiated various value added services to increase awareness about reliability, safety and energy saving that would result in benefitting the consumers, the utility and the society, in general, the company said.

Besides this, Tata Power has various other services including Home Automation, EV Charging, ESCO etc. which help consumers go beyond standard saving options.

