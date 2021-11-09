GE to split into three companies; shares jump 15%

General Electric Co said on Tuesday it was planning to split into three public companies, sending shares of the U.S. conglomerate up 15% in trading before the bell.

GE said it would combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one, while pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare. Its aviation unit will be the third entity, the U.S. conglomerate said.

GE Chief Executive Officer Lawrence will lead the aviation business once the spin-off is complete and serve as non-executive chairman of GE healthcare company. Scott Strazik will be the CEO of the combined Renewable Energy, Power and Digital business.

