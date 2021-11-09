Qatar Petroleum raises crude prices in December
Qatar Petroleum raised the official selling prices (OSP)of its marine and land crudes in December, a pricing document posted on its website showed on Tuesday. Qatar's move comes after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised last week its December official selling price to Asian customers, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies.
Qatar Petroleum raised the official selling prices (OSP)of its marine and land crudes in December, a pricing document posted on its website showed on Tuesday. Qatar marine was set at a premium of $2.20/barrel over the Dubai/Oman crudes average and Qatar land was priced at a premium of $2.55/barrel over the same benchmark.
In November the OSP for marine crude was set at a premium of $1.30 and land crude at a premium of $1.35. Qatar's move comes after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised last week its December official selling price to Asian customers, suggesting demand remains strong at a time of tighter supplies.
