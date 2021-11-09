UK's Frost and France's Beaune to speak again later this week -UK PM's spokesman

British Brexit minister David Frost and French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune spoke on Tuesday about issues including fishing and post-Brexit trade and agreed to talk again this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said.

"They covered various issues in the relationship with France and the EU including fisheries and on the Northern Ireland Protocol and they agreed to speak again later this week," the spokesman said.

