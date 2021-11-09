Left Menu

J'khand govt seriously considering slashing taxes to reduce fuel price : Min

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:04 IST
J'khand govt seriously considering slashing taxes to reduce fuel price : Min
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam Tuesday said the JMM-led government in the state is seriously considering to reduce taxes on fuel so that the people do not have to bear the brunt of the high prices. The Centre should have slashed the rates earlier as it was the general people who had to suffer due to the high cost of fuel, he told reporters here.

''As far as the Jharkhand government is concerned we are seriously considering to reduce the prices,'' the minister said to queries by scribes about the state government's stand on reducing its share of taxes on petrol and diesel as in BJP-ruled states.

''It may take little time as we are seriously considering the issue,'' he said.

Alam said the Pakur district administration has been directed to initiate action against those responsible for revenue theft as well as against operators engaged in illegal stone quarry and coal mining. ''No illegal activity will be tolerated ... The state exchequer was empty when we formed the government in the state. The state government has been working to increase the revenue from all sectors, including GST,'' Alam, who is the local MLA , said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021