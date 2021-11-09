Left Menu

Fourth submarine of Project- 75 Yard 11878 delivered to Indian Navy

Christened ‘Vela’, the submarine was launched on 06 May 19, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions.

The fourth submarine of the Project – 75, Yard 11878 was delivered to the Indian Navy today, 09 November 2021. Project – 75 includes the construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, under collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France. Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on 06 May 19, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID restrictions. Three of these submarines are already in commission with the Indian Navy.

Submarine construction is an intricate activity as the difficulty is compounded when all equipment is required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements. Construction of these submarines in an Indian yard is yet another step towards 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

The submarine would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy and enhance the Indian Navies capability.

(With Inputs from PIB)

