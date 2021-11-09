Indian Army inks MoU with BISAG-N Gandhinagar

The Indian Army has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG-N), Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This MoU will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and collaboration in the fields of emerging technologies for the development of GIS and IT-based Enterprise Resource Planning Software, Training Content, Telecasting of Audio-Visual Content, Research and Knowledge Partnership, Technical Support and Upgradation for Resources Developed under a holistic partnership for projects which have the prior approval of Army Management Studies Board (AMSB) or approved on a case-to-case basis. The MOU will leverage the relative advantage of BISAG-N to support training and evolving innovative solutions to boost the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

BISAG-N which is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India will act as a medium of exchange of knowledge and collaboration in the fields of emerging technologies.

General MM Naravane, COAS addressed the gathering through a virtual platform in which he emphasized that the signing of this MoU is a path-breaking initiative towards enhancing the interaction of the Indian Army with academia. The Army Chief stated that 'Atmanirbharta' is the key to staying ahead of the technological curve over our adversaries for which the Learning Management System projects for Map Reading, IT training and Geospatial Information system with BISAG-N are a great beginning in which the joint collaboration is already showing a promising beginning.

The event was presided over by Lt Gen Raj Shukla, GOC-in-C Army Training Command. He stressed that this is a step towards strengthening the linkages between academia and the Indian Military. He laid specific emphasis on 'Civil-Military Relations', and expounded multifaceted aspects pertaining to mutual cooperation. These MoUs will act as catalysts and enablers for orienting academia towards strengthening the nation's defence and capability enhancement.

Shri T. P. Singh, DG, BISAG-N, highlighted that with the signing of this MoU, BISAG-N will act as a medium of exchange of knowledge and collaboration in the fields of emerging technology for the development of GIS and IT-based software, generation of customised training content, telecasting audio-visual training content, develop specific projects required by Indian Army in the fields of IT and AI. BISAG-N dedicated the Learning Management System (LMS) developed for ARTRAC and its affiliated institutes, during the event.

The landmark MoU will facilitate and strengthen institutional cooperation between the Indian Army and BISAG-N towards strategising and implementing programmes pertaining to training, research and capability development.

(With Inputs from PIB)