Oman to cap motor fuel prices at October rates until end of 2022

The Sultan of Oman has ordered a cap on motor fuel prices at October rates until the end of 2022, state media reported on Tuesday. The government would bear the cost difference that may result from any potential increase in oil prices, state TV said.

The ruler of the Gulf oil producer also ordered the cancellation of fees related to doing business in some sectors and the reduction of others.

