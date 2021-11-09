Left Menu

Black Bear on the prowl in East Sikkim, villagers in fear

This is the time when wild bears stock extra food for coming winters.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:50 IST
Black Bear on the prowl in East Sikkim, villagers in fear
  • Country:
  • India

A Himalayan black bear is reportedly on the prowl in a East Sikkim village and its residents are living in mortal fear of it. The black bear is reported to have already eaten four goats in and around Chandey Ward village the area in the past two days, forest department officials said.

The panchayat president of the area, S Poudyal said the villagers are fearing that the animal may attack children when they walk through the mountain roads on the way to their schools, dairy farmers who graze their cattle in the area besides locals who go to the forest area to collect fire wood and other essentials.

As a result the villagers have been forced to restrict their movements outside their homes, he said.

''We are living in fear that the bear may enter human settlement areas like it did earlier and killed the goats,'' he said.

The panchayat president said the villagers have informed the higher authorities about the bear scare and a divisional officer has inspected the area.

Forest department officials said that forest personnel are patrolling the area and will set up traps to capture the wild animal. This is the time when wild bears stock extra food for coming winters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021