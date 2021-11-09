Black Bear on the prowl in East Sikkim, villagers in fear

A Himalayan black bear is reportedly on the prowl in a East Sikkim village and its residents are living in mortal fear of it. The black bear is reported to have already eaten four goats in and around Chandey Ward village the area in the past two days, forest department officials said.

The panchayat president of the area, S Poudyal said the villagers are fearing that the animal may attack children when they walk through the mountain roads on the way to their schools, dairy farmers who graze their cattle in the area besides locals who go to the forest area to collect fire wood and other essentials.

As a result the villagers have been forced to restrict their movements outside their homes, he said.

''We are living in fear that the bear may enter human settlement areas like it did earlier and killed the goats,'' he said.

The panchayat president said the villagers have informed the higher authorities about the bear scare and a divisional officer has inspected the area.

Forest department officials said that forest personnel are patrolling the area and will set up traps to capture the wild animal. This is the time when wild bears stock extra food for coming winters.

