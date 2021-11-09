President Kovind extends greetings on eve of Chhath Puja

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja. In a message, the President said, "On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

Chhath Puja is one of the oldest festivals to be celebrated in the country. Its significance lies in offering 'Arghya' to the setting Sun. Devotees, after observing rigorous fast during the day, take a holy bath in the waters of rivers and ponds in the culmination of the festival.

"This festival is a unique expression of relations we share with Sun God and nature. May this festival strengthen our eternal relationship with nature that help us to protect our environment," Kovind said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)