Transgender folk dancer Matha B Manjamma Jogati receives Padma Shri award

Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage Matha B Manjamma Jogati was honoured with the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 19:05 IST
Matha B Manjamma Jogati recieves Padma Shri from President of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Transgender folk dancer of Jogamma heritage Matha B Manjamma Jogati was honoured with the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. Jogati, is also the first transwoman President of Karnataka Janapada Academy.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Awards at 2021 Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today. This year's list of Padma Awards includes seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, and 102 Padma Shri Awards, of which 29 awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees, and one transgender awardee.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

