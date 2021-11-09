Left Menu

Rainfall: Tamil Nadu declares local holidays on Nov 10-11 in 9 districts

Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:06 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another bout of heavy rains to hit on November 10-11.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its nearby areas on Monday morning affecting the vehicular movement in the state. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers had predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and its adjoining areas for the next two days.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 7-9; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during November 7-8 November 2021," informed the daily weather bulletin of the weather agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

