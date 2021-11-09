Left Menu

TN Minister inspects rain-affected areas in Rameswaram

With the onset of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Tennarasu took precautionary measures in low-lying areas on Tuesday.

ANI | Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:14 IST
TN Minister inspects rain-affected areas in Rameswaram
TN industries Minister Thangam Tennarasu (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of the northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Tennarasu took precautionary measures in low-lying areas on Tuesday. The measures were taken in areas including Nadarajapuram, Karaiyur, Anna Nagar, Thangachimadam and Pamban near Rameswaram.

Rameswaram received 30.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, Pamban 12.4 mm and Thangachimadam received 10.2 mm rainfall. The minister was accompanied by the three District Collectors and asked the officials to find ways to divert rainwater from catchment areas during the monsoon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021