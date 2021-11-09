Left Menu

Schools, colleges to remain closed on Nov 10-11 due rains in Puducherry, Karaikal

Due to continuous rainfall in and around the Union Territory, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Tuesday said all schools and colleges in the UT and Karaikal will remain closed on November 10 and 11.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:59 IST
Schools, colleges to remain closed on Nov 10-11 due rains in Puducherry, Karaikal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Due to continuous rainfall in and around the Union Territory, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam on Tuesday said all schools and colleges in the UT and Karaikal will remain closed on November 10 and 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated "extremely heavy falls" over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 09-11 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 11.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during the next 4 days and over Southeast Arabian sea along and off Kerala coast during the next 24 hours. "The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area (Remnant of the Depression) over central parts of Arabian Sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to move west-southwestwards during next 3 days," IMD said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021