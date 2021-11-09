China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:06 IST
- Country:
- China
China reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on Hainan island in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
African swine fever is harmless to humans but often deadly to pigs.
The virus slashed pig and pork output in China, the world's top market, in recent years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Hainan island
- African
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spillover from China's property debt risks is controllable - Xinhua
Niti Border road connecting India-China border reopens after closure due to landslide
China coal futures fall for a fourth day as govt intervenes
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; New Zealand reports second-highest daily COVID-19 cases in pandemic and more
S Korea to soon decide whether to join CPTPP in November after China, Taiwan