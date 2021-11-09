Left Menu

Adityanath will flag off Kanpur metro tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the trial run of Kanpur metro on Wednesday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 21:08 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"The construction work of Kanpur Metro Rail Project was started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15, 2019. The Project has been completed in less than two years. The trial run will begin on Wednesday on the 9-km-long primary section," reads the official release. Two metro corridors of about 32.5 km long are proposed under the Kanpur Metro project.

First corridor run from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to Naubasta which is 23.8 km. The second 8.6 km long corridor runs from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra. "Under the first corridor, the first section from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel has been completed. There are total of 9 metro stations in this section," added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

