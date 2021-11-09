Left Menu

Not allowed to burst crackers, man sets neighbour's car afire, arrested in Indore

Banganga Police on Tuesday arrested a man who had allegedly set fire to a neighbour's car after not being allowed to burst fire crackers in Indore's Banganga on Diwali night.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:57 IST
Not allowed to burst crackers, man sets neighbour's car afire, arrested in Indore
Banganga Police arrested Ravi Rajput on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Banganga Police on Tuesday arrested a man who had allegedly set fire to a neighbour's car after not being allowed to burst fire crackers in Indore's Banganga on Diwali night. According to Banganga Station House Office (SHO) Rajendra Soni, an unidentified person had set fire to the car of Manish Maurya, a resident of Kushwaha Nagar, after pouring petrol on Monday night.

The incident of setting fire was caught on the CCTV camera in the neighbourhood and from the footage the accused was identified as Ravi Rajput. After being arrested, Ravi said that Manish had objected when he was bursting crackers near Manish Maurya's car on Diwali night.

Chuchu alias Sagar, was also with Ravi at the time of the incident. At his behest Ravi set Manish's car on fire. The police have also made Chuchu alias Sagar a co-accused in this case and are now searching for him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
3
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021