Candlelight protest held in Srinagar against civilian killings in J-K

A candlelight protest was held at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday against the recent killings of civilians by terrorists in the Valley. The protest was organised by Councillors of Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

A local resident, Javed Beg, said, "No one will be benefitted from the killings that are taking place for the last one month. The propaganda behind these killings is to destroy the communal harmony in the valley. But they have failed." The situation has been pretty tense in Jammu and Kashmir since the spate of civilian killings last month wherein as many as 11 migrants were gunned down by terrorists, who mostly belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In the brutal killings that plagued Kashmir last month, a majority of the migrants who were targeted were from Bihar and from minority communities. In multiple counter-attacks carried out in the Valley by security forces, at least 13 terrorists have been shot dead, including a top LeT commander. Besides LeT, the United Liberations Front (ULF) had claimed responsibility for the attacks on three of the 11 civilians on October 17.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force is sending five additional companies to the Union Territory and the deployment of these companies will be completed within one week, informed the CRPF. Besides, 25 BSF companies were also deployed by the Centre in J-K earlier. The CRPF officer also said that the force has intensified its checking in the Valley and nearly 15,000 people, including those travelling in almost 8,000 vehicles, are being checked every day. (ANI)

