Left Menu

Macron says France will build more nuclear energy reactors

Macron gave no details, but his government is expected to announce the construction of up to six new pressurised-water reactors within the coming weeks. French media in October reported that the impact of Europe's gas crisis in energy prices, and the knock-on effect on household spending power six months out from France's next presidential election, had accelerated Paris's decision to commit to third-generation EPR technology.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:33 IST
Macron says France will build more nuclear energy reactors
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France will build new nuclear reactors to help the country lessen its dependence on foreign countries for its energy supplies, meet global warming targets and keep prices under control, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Early in his mandate, Macron pledged to reduce nuclear's contribution to France's energy mix to 50% from 75% by 2035. But the energy crisis has changed the mood in Paris, just five months before the presidential election. "We are going, for the first time in decades, to relaunch the construction of nuclear reactors and continue to develop renewable energies," Macron said in a televised speech.

He said the move was necessary to keep energy prices "reasonable". As Europe grapples with steep increases in energy prices, France is taking a different path from neighbours like Germany.

Germany responded to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan by accelerating its national exit scheme for reactors. Macron gave no details, but his government is expected to announce the construction of up to six new pressurised-water reactors within the coming weeks.

French media in October reported that the impact of Europe's gas crisis in energy prices, and the knock-on effect on household spending power six months out from France's next presidential election, had accelerated Paris's decision to commit to third-generation EPR technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021