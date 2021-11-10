Left Menu

U.S. ambassador to Mexico says proposed electricity reform being studied

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 02:13 IST
The U.S. ambassador to Mexico said Tuesday that Mexico's electricity reform, which would boost state control of the electricity market, is being studied.

Ambassador Ken Salazar, speaking to journalists, said officials were seeing whether some sort of resolution can be reached.

