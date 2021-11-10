U.S. ambassador to Mexico says proposed electricity reform being studied
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 02:13 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
The U.S. ambassador to Mexico said Tuesday that Mexico's electricity reform, which would boost state control of the electricity market, is being studied.
Ambassador Ken Salazar, speaking to journalists, said officials were seeing whether some sort of resolution can be reached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ken Salazar
- U.S.
- Mexico
Advertisement