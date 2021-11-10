Left Menu

Eye donation should become 'people's movement', says Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's eye donation has helped four people to get vision and it should become a people's movement."

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-11-2021 03:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 03:21 IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar . Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's eye donation has helped four people to get vision and it should become a people's movement." Speaking at an event, Sudhakar said, "The technology is so advanced that we can now give vision to four people using the eyes of a single person. About 3-4 crore people in our country suffer from blindness. So we need to increase the number of people who come forward to donate their eyes."

He also said that it is a blessing to be able to provide vision to four people even after death. "Even Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has pledged to donate his organs. Even I had pledged to donate my eyes last year. We need to make it a people's movement," Sudhakar said.

Apart from speaking about eye donation, the minister also urged people not to neglect to take the COVID-19 second vaccine dose within the prescribed time as both doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. "We must not let our guard down until the pandemic is completely eradicated," Sudhakar said. (ANI)

