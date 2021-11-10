Left Menu

Indore: Avesh Khan's family, friends celebrate after his selection in Team India for T-20 series against New Zealand

Family and friends celebrated pacer Avesh Khan's induction in the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming three-match T-20 series against New Zealand at his home in Indore on Tuesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-11-2021 05:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 05:26 IST
Family and friends of pacer Avesh Khan celebrated his selection in India squad for upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Family and friends celebrated pacer Avesh Khan's induction in the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming three-match T-20 series against New Zealand at his home in Indore on Tuesday. After the selection of Avesh, the people started visiting his home and celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.

Speaking to ANI, Avesh's father Mohammad Ashiq Khan said, "It was his dream to play for the country, which has finally come true. We are overjoyed. He will do hard work and learn." Sabiha Khan, Avesh's mother said that he spoke to her on phone.

"He has been dreaming to be part of the Indian team. Friends and family are celebrating after we heard the news of his selection," she added. New Zealand will play a T20I series and then follow it up with two Test matches. The T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi and November 21 in Kolkata. The two Tests will be played in Kanpur (November 25-29) and Mumbai (December 3-7). (ANI)

